Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly is back with a new shooter under publisher Square Enix. The studio debuted Outriders at E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo) during Square Enix’s media event tonight. This is a three-person cooperative multiplayer shooter, but the trailer was light on other details. People Can Fly did confirm it is launching Outriders in summer of 2020.

You can see the first bits of Outriders in the trailer above. But People Can Fly also revealed a behind-the-scenes video that provided a few more tidbits.

“We describe Outriders as a dark modern shooter with traditional qualities,” creative director Bartosz Kmita said in a video presentation at Square Enix’s stage show. “We are creating an experience with a strong story that you can enjoy with your friends or on your own.”

The studio is also promising “powerful gunplay” and variety of weapons with lots of different monsters to shoot and kill.

If all that feels vague and undefined, that’s because it is. It’s hard to tell exactly what is going on with this game. But really, that’s a theme at E3 2019. I have felt the same way after seeing the trailers for games like Gears 5’s Escape mode and Bethesda’s Deathloop.

But with Outriders not launching until next summer, Square Enix and People Can Fly have time to teach us more about what this is.