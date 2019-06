Frontier Developments has excellent sims with Planet Coaster and Jurassic Park: Evolution, and now it’s creating a modern zoo with Planet Zoo. Frontier made the announcement today during the PC Gaming Show during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

You make and manage a zoo in this new game from the makers of Elite Dangerous.

In the trailer, we saw animals such as hippos (and yes, one pooped). You’ll manage the animals and exhibits along with other ways to bring people into your zoo.