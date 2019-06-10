Ubisoft announced the next entry in the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series today at its Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation. Rainbow Six: Quarantine is a three-player cooperative shooter with tactical action. It is due out for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in 2020.

The publisher revealed the game with a story trailer that showed a player collapsed on the ground. On the edge of the player’s vision, we can see movement, but the character also something wrong with their arm. Suddenly, two other players approach and revive their fallen comrade.

Details are still sparse for Quarantine, but it is a standalone game separate from Siege. You can sign up for it now on the Rainbow Six: Quarantine website, which will give you updates about betas and more.

As for what the game is, it seems likely that it is a spinoff of the Outbreak mode from Rainbow Six: Siege.

That also was a three-player cooperative shooter mode where you fought off waves of zombies. It was a successful mode that broke up the competitive action that Siege is known for. Now, the publisher seems ready to give that mode its own game to shine in.