Ubisoft is planning to launch Rainbow Six: Siege’s 13th season tomorrow. This update, called Phantom Sight, introduces new characters and more. Owners of the Year Four pass get this update in whole tomorrow. Everyone else will be able to earn the characters with in-game currency a week later.

The highlights of Phantom Sight are new characters Nokk and Warden. You can see them in action in the trailer above.

It has two new Operators:

Nøkk is the new Attacker that can activate the HEL Presence Reduction gadget. Drones, Bulletproof Cameras, Evil Eyes and other observation tools will thus be unable to register Nøkk’s presence as she roams through the map, unseen. Her footsteps will be silenced as she stalks opposing Operators, unheard.

Warden, the new Defender, uses the Glance Smart Glasses gadget that can prevent him from being blinded by flash effects, cleanse an existing flash blindness and gain visibility through smoke. As long as he remains stationary, he can quickly turn a disadvantageous situation to his favor by activating his glasses, catching the approaching Attackers off guard.

Operation Phantom Sight also brings many improvements and updates.