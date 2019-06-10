In 2008, Square Enix worked with Microsoft to bring an original role-playing series to the Xbox 360. That game, called The Last Remnant, won over some fans on Microsoft’s console. In 2018, however, the publisher released a Remaster for PlayStation 4. Square revealed at E3 that it’s bringing that version to the Nintendo Switch.

You can get The Last Remnant on Switch right now.

The Remaster features updated visuals but all of the original content from the story. In The Last Remnant, players take on the role of Rush who teams up with friends and allies to rescue his sister.

You can see the game in action for Nintendo Switch above.