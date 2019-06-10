Square Enix gave us our first look its upcoming Marvel game, The Avengers, during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. It is coming out on May 15, 2020.

The game can be played solo or cooperatively. It will launch with Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, and Black Widow. It is coming out to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. It’s an original story from Crystal Dynamics; it’s not a retelling of the Avengers movies or comics.

“It’s a story of self-acceptance in face of adversity … of learning together that we are mighty,” creative director Shaun Escayg of Crystal Dynamics said.

Online play will support four players. Square Enix will release additional heroes at no extra cost. It is also promising no loot boxes. The voice cast includes Nolan North as Tony Stark and Troy Baker as Bruce Banner.

Square Enix announced the project back in January 2017. Tomb Raider studios Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are both developing the title.

The Avengers is a giant brand in media right now, with the film Avengers: Endgame having made about $2.7 billion at the box office so far this year. That puts it only behind Avatar (which made about $2.8 billion in 2009) as the No. 2 highest worldwide gross of all time.