Chu has never known what summer is like. But you can help her reach her sunny destination in developer FaceIt’s new 2D exploration game Summer Catchers.

Publisher Noodlecake Studios debuted a new trailer of Summer Catchers at the Kinda Funny Games Showcase today. The presentation highlighted 60 upcoming indie games as part of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) trade show in Los Angeles.

In Summer Catchers, you’ll explore Chu’s world by driving a wooden car she built herself. She’ll encounter all sorts of obstacles and mysterious creatures along the way. True to its name, Summer Catchers is coming to PC later this summer.