Terraria developer Re-Logic took announced that the upcoming Journey’s End update would be coming to the 2D sandbox game, making the announcement at the The PC Gaming Show this morning during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

In Journey’s End, players will get hundreds of new items, new mini-biomes, playing golf, and a Master Mode that makes Terraria harder.

Re-Logic is overseen by founder Andrew “Redigit” Spinks. Under his leadership, the company is aiming to grow on the back of the success of Terraria. That game debuted in 2011, and it has sold well consistently since then.