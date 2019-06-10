Ubisoft showed off The Division 2‘s coming attractions during its Electronic Entertainment Expo press event today in Los Angeles.

The Division II will be free from June 13 to June 16, so anyone can the game during the period.

The multiplayer RPG shooter came out on March 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Division 2 has players teaming up to defend Washington D.C. in a world devastated by a deadly virus. A steady stream of content is important for keeping these kinds of online games healthy.

The Divisions II’s next big content update, Episode 1, is releasing in July. It is taking the fight outside of the city of Washington D.C. and extending to woods and the National Zoo. It will also add a new gameplay experience inside of derelict college.

Episode 2 will follow this fall and add the Pentagon. This will be the location of the game’s second raid, an intense cooperative experience. Episode 3 will follow in early 2020.