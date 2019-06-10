At Ubisoft’s annual briefing during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the French publisher revealed that The Division movie will be coming to Netflix.

Starring actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, The Division is based on the postapocalyptic shooter series and has been in development for a while now. Deadpool director David Leitch is helming the film.

The Division 2 is going to free to play June 13 to June 16 this month, if you’re interested in checking out the game and what the movie may be like.