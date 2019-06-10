Ubisoft announced a new mobile role-playing game, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, for mobile. The reveal happened during the company’s Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

Elite Squad will include characters from multiple Tom Clancy games, including Sam Fischer from Splinter Cell and Montagne from Rainbow Six: Siege.

It also included characters from The Division and Ghost Recon.

This was a big mobile announcement for Ubisoft during the show.. Mobile doesn’t usually get a lot of love at E3, but it is the largest sector of the gaming industry.