It’s 1946, and zombies roam what’s left of Europe after Plan Z in World War II. Developer Rebellion showed off Zombie Arm today at the PC Gaming Show during the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

In the trailer, we saw zombie Nazis shuffling along, and a firery monster with a flamethrower and a glowing satanic symbol. A sniper (of course) takes out one some of the beasties as well. One soldier picks up the monster’s flamethrower.

And, of course, a heavy machinegun shows us how good it is at taking out the undead.

It ends with the image of Zombie Hitler hovering over the ruined city that was the battleground in the trailer.

The studio is best known for Sniper Elite V2, but it also publishes games like Battlezone — the tank combat followup to the retro classic series.