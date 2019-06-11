Nintendo revealed the latest details of its next Animal Crossing game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 20. As you might notice, that’s not going to happen until 2020, so the publisher has confirmed it is delaying the sequel out of 2019.

New Horizons still looks very much like an Animal Crossing game. You are exploring the world and your social links to other characters. But Nintendo did tease some features.

At the end of the trailer, Tom Nook shows up to give players a rundown of their itemized bill. That includes airfare and a NookPhone. These suggest that you may be able to travel to other locations via plane. And the phone may give you more control over the world.