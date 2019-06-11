Konami is still making video games. The company revealed that it’s developing Contra: Rogue Corps for Nintendo Switch. The cooperative shooter debuts September 24.

In the trailer for Rogue Corps, Konami revealed some of the action as well as characters you can take control of. Those heroes include a panda named Cuddly, a solider named Headcase, and a swordmaster named Killer. The levels themselves look like a mix of various Contra games with a mix of side-scrolling run-and-gun levels and more.

