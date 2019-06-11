Nintendo revealed today that Daemon X Machina would launch September 13 during its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) Treehouse stream today in Los Angeles.

In the trailer, we saw a team of fighters in mechs and on-foot taking on drones, other combat suits, and more. A giant battleship hung in the sky, bristling with cannons. The action is fast and furious, and it brings something that the Switch doesn’t have much of — mech combat.

Your mission is to defend against corrupted AI-controlled bots.

Daemon X Machina is a mech-action game from Kenichiro Tsukuda, who worked on Armored Core and Super Dimension Fortress Macross games — both mech-heavy franchises. You customize your Arsenal powered suit (aka a mech) with a plenty of weapons, which you strip from mechs you take out. This is key to taking own different enemies and changing your tactics encounter over encounter.

The Arsenals can also throw cars, street signs, and other objects … or use them as melee weapons. SUVs probably make good clubs.