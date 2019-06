Dark Crystal fans have a lot to celebrate in 2019. In addition to the upcoming Netflix Original TV series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, developers Bonus XP and Krafton are making a game based on the new show.

During the Nintendo Direct video at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, the company revealed that Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. True to its name, Tactics looks like a turn-based tactical role-playing game.