Nintendo Switch players will soon have another monster-hunting game to play. In a new Nintendo Direct video for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, indie developer Phoenix Labs announced that Dauntless will arrive on the portable console later in 2019.

Dauntless is a free-to-play cooperative multiplayer game where you kill gigantic creatures and use your spoils to craft better armor and weapons. While similar to Capcom’s Monster Hunter series (which is also on Switch), Dauntless is a more streamlined take on the formula. And unlike Monster Hunter, it doesn’t cost any money to start playing.

Both factors have helped propel Dauntless into one of the hottest free-to-play games in the industry. One week after it’s official May 21 launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via the Epic Games Store), Phoenix Labs said that the game already had 6 million players. That number has the potential to grow even bigger with the Switch release.