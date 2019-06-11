Nintendo revealed the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Switch during its Nintendo Direct presentation for the Electronic Entertainment Expo. It’s the hero from Dragon Quest XI, and many of other characters from the series.

This is the second character that’s part of the Fighters Pass, which costs $25 and will ultimately give out five new fighters. The first of them, Persona 5’s Joker, came out in April.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of the Elusive Age is coming to Switch on September 27. The latest entry in the famous Japanese role-playing game series came out in the U.S. for PlayStation 4 and PC in 2018.

The fancy CG reveal trailer first showcased the hero from Dragon Quest XI, but others from across the series also showed up. It looks like they will all have the same move set, similar to how Bowser Jr. and all of the Koopalings are handled in the fighter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a giant hit since releasing on December 7. The fighting game has sold over 13.81 million copies.