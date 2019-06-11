Nintendo was the last company to show off its wares at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, but it closed out the parade of press briefings with a bang. While the developer talked about previously revealed games like Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, it also had a couple of big surprises — including a teaser trailer for a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Here’s a rundown of everything Nintendo showed during its Direct video today. Click on the subheads for the full story on each game or announcement.

In a new trailer, Nintendo revealed that multiple protagonists from the popular Dragon Quest role-playing game series is joining the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The update is coming later this summer.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Nintendo showed another trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI, which is coming out September 27.

Luigi is stuck in a haunted hotel in the third game in this ghost-huntin’ series. His Poltergust vacuum comes with some nifty new features, including the ability to launch Luigi in the air with Burst. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is coming out later this year on Switch.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The upcoming Netflix TV series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (based on the ’80s fantasy flick Dark Crystal) is. getting its own game.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Link’s Awakening remake looks more charming than ever in the new gameplay trailer. One new feature is that you can make your own dungeon levels.

Trials of Mana is a remake of the previously Japan-only RPG Seiken Densetsu 3. It’s coming to Switch next year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes to Switch

One of the biggest and most critically acclaimed RPGs of the decade is making its way to Switch with all of its DLC.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The newest edition of the RPG series is coming on July 26.

Resident Evil 5 and 6 ports

Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 head to the Switch later this fall.

Suda51’s stylish action series is making its long-awaited return in this third installment. No More Heroes III is coming to Switch in 2020.

Contra: Rogue Corps

The classic side-scrolling action series returns with a brand new entry.

The action mech game is coming to Switch on September 13.

A remake of the first Panzer Dragoon is coming to Switch later this winter.

Astral Chain

Astral Chain is an action mech game from Platinum Games. It’s coming to Switch on August 30.

Empire of Sin

Doom creator John Romero is working with Paradox Interactive on a 1920s mafia strategy game. It launches next spring.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

The four-player cooperative action game is coming to Switch on July 19.

Cadence of Hyrule

The rhythm action game is coming out in two days on June 13.

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The respective Nintendo and Sega mascots (along with their friends) return to the Olympic Games.

The laid-back social sim is finally making its debut on Switch. As in past games, you can make new friends and help them out with various tasks. Nintendo said earlier this year that it was coming out in 2019, but now it’s been delayed to March 20, 2020.

Other Nintendo Switch ports

In a quick-paced sizzle reel, Nintendo showed off more games that are coming to Switch, including Spyro the Reignited Trilogy, Dead By Daylight, and Dragon Quest Builders 2.

Banjo Kazooie is coming to Smash

Nintendo wasn’t done revealing new characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It also announced that Rare’s Banjo Kazooie is ready to enter the fight.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo saved the best for last with a teaser for the next Legend of Zelda game. It’ll be a sequel to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild, which was a launch game on Switch.