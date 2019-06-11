Redpill VR and Sensorium have teamed up to bring music experiences to social virtual reality.

Under the strategic partnership, the technical prototype of the SVR experience will debut at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big game trade show in Los Angeles this week .

Founded by Laurent Scallie, a 25-year leader in VR and interactive entertainment, Redpill VR use the Unreal Engine 4 to deliver live virtual concert experiences. Leveraging its proprietary social music platform, Redpill VR delivers live interactive broadcast capabilities, real-time music source separation technology, and a modular, cross-platform approach enabling unique integration and content opportunities with other platforms and digital communities.

“The dream of delivering SVR experiences without compromise is finally becoming possible with the release of hardware and network infrastructure like Oculus Quest and 5G networks,” said Laurent Scallie, CEO of Redpill VR, in a statement. “Fans will soon see a revolution in entertainment possibilities with the nearly limitless potential that SVR worlds offer. Our partnership with Sensorium will offer triple-A experiences that will be sought out by fans, creators and entertainment franchises. We invite the brightest minds to join us in building this future.”

Sensorium is known for simulated virtual experiences of real-world concert venues such as New York-based Barclays Center, Webster Hall and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza. The social VR technology lets for artists, performance venues, game publishers, and virtual influencers entertain and engage fans globally across interactive environments.

“SVR overcomes hurdles of modern virtual reality, specifically the emotional isolation of the user,” said Ingvar Goldman at Sensorium, in a statement. “We’ve completely removed this obstacle by creating compelling shared virtual worlds centered around music, gaming events, and shows. Fans will experience new visual and sound effects, create their own content and can explore SVR with friends through real-time communication and self-expression, as seamlessly as they would in person.”

Investment in the project to date is approximately $70 million, and it has come from a group of companies in both the gaming and entertainment industries. The official launch of the media platform is expected in 2020.