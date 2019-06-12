It’s time to wrap up our thoughts on our first day of getting on the show floor. Up until this point, E3 was just an oncoming train rolling down the tracks. But now, the trade show has opened its doors, and we are all trying to deal with the consequences on the GamesBeat Decides podcast.
On this episode, we have a full roster:
- Jeffrey Grubb, GamesBeat
- Mike Minotti, GamesBeat
- Giancarlo Valdes, freelancer
- Steven Asarch, Newsweek
- Lisa Marie Segarra, Fortune
- Dean Takahashi, GamesBeat
Give it a listen, won’t you?