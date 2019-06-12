SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 12, 2019–

TalentSeer, the fastest-growing artificial intelligence talent platform providing integrated talent acquisition and market research services, today announced the appointment of Margaret Laffan as Vice President of Business Development. Laffan brings over 15 years of enterprise sales and business partnership experience on AI solutions with SAP and numerous others. She will lead the development of new partnerships to accelerate the expansion of TalentSeer’s AI talent ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005313/en/

Margaret Laffan Joins TalentSeer As Vice President of Business Development To Accelerate Expansion of Its Artificial Intelligence Talent Ecosystem (Photo: Business Wire)

With the rapid breakthroughs in the AI industry, companies are in constant need of acquiring the most qualified AI talent to keep on top of the latest innovations. With AI-related job postings being three times that of job searches, the competition is intense. One of TalentSeer’s most important features is its integration with Robin.ly, an engaged community of AI engineers, researchers, and business professionals who continuously contribute to the talent pool.

“At TalentSeer, we always push the limits of what is possible within AI recruitment by engaging with passionate individuals and organizations,” said Alex Ren, founder of TalentSeer and Robin.ly. “Margaret joins us with comprehensive knowledge in AI along with a track record of developing sustainable corporate partnerships. Her expertise will be invaluable for the continued prosperity of our AI talent ecosystem.”

Laffan’s experience with AI in enterprise software companies and start-ups positions her as the ideal leader to drive TalentSeer & Robin.ly’s growth. During her career, she has spent 9+ years at software giant SAP culminating in her senior director roles of sales and business development for their AI solutions. More recently, Laffan was the Client Executive at AllyO, an end-to-end AI recruiter with automated and conversational engagement platforms.

“This is a pivotal time to join an AI Company. The space is experiencing tremendous expansion, with immense possibilities,” said Margaret Laffan. “Now is the ideal time to work with early-stage growth companies, supporting them through the challenges of expanding and maturing their teams to achieve their full potential. TalentSeer’s unique insight and influence-based recruitment approach has proven to be highly effective at developing startup teams. I’m excited for the opportunity ahead.”

Laffan started her new venture by hosting TalentSeer and Robin.ly’s AI Commercialization Conference on June 1, 2019 in Mountain View, CA. World-class tech leaders and 300+ AI professionals were convened to discuss cutting-edge AI applications in autonomous driving, robotics, and language processing, as well as the challenges to create real business value.

About TalentSeer

TalentSeer is the fastest-growing AI talent platform in the United States, with a continuous 50% increase in quarterly revenue. Equipped with strong AI domain knowledge, an AI-powered software system, and an engaged community of AI professionals (known as Robin.ly), TalentSeer aims to be the go-to talent partner to help build and nurture teams for companies at various stages. TalentSeer has a database of 200,000+ AI talent and has partnered with 100+ high-tech companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.talentseer.com/ai-talent-recruiting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005313/en/

TalentSeer

Shannon Ma

shannon.ma@talentseer.com