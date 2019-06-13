We have gathered one last time at E3 2019 in Los Angeles to talk about the video games. The normal crew invited on a few friends, and they all picked their favorite things that they saw. You can listen to the latest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast by clicking play on the widget below.

You call also listen by going to Anchor where you can find links to GamesBeat Decides on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and more. Or subscribe to the RSS right here.

Here’s the crew for the show:

Jeffrey Grubb, GamesBeat

Mike Minotti, GamesBeat

Giancarlo Valdes, GamesBeat

Tom Johnson, GameRanx/drifter

Dave Lumb, Techradar

Tim Seppala, freelance Detroit boy

You can get all of our coverage from E3 2019 right here.