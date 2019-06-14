Samsung’s low-end fitness wearable Galaxy Fit went from leaked to announced back in February, but didn’t get an official release date or a price. Today, Samsung confirmed that it will ship to customers in the United States for $100, starting on June 18.

Galaxy Fit is a more budget-conscious alternative to the company’s full-fledged smartwatches, retaining basic screen, activity tracking, and wireless functionality while stripping most of the apps you’d get from the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active. The wearable has an elongated 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 240 by 120 pixels, ditching the circular bezel for a rounded rectangular frame, and uses a simple silicone wristband equivalent to basic Fitbits.

Inside each Galaxy Fit, you’ll find a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope for workout, motion, and sleep tracking, plus NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless capabilities for payments, alerts, and Galaxy phone. Android phone, or iPhone synchronization. The housing is water resistant to 5ATM, and you’ll get roughly a week of use before you need to recharge it.

Beyond apps — Fit has only “widgets” and notifications, such as text messages — another thing you’ll lose compared with a Galaxy Watch is onboard storage. The screen is also a half-inch smaller on the diagonal, and lower in resolution than the watches’ 432-by-216-pixel screens.

Black and white/silver colors of the Galaxy Fit are available for order from Samsung’s website now, with shipping commencing next Tuesday. A neon yellow replacement band will be available separately at a yet-to-be-announced price, while a similar but less expensive version with a black and white screen called the Galaxy Fit e appears to be available solely in developing markets.