This week, UploadVR hosted the first ever Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) VR Showcase, featuring over 30 VR titles including new game announcements, DLC and content updates for current games, ports to Oculus Quest, and new gameplay for hotly anticipated upcoming titles.

If you missed it or don’t have time to watch it, here’s all the announcements in one place. We’ve grouped them by what VR platform they’ll be available on so you can see what’s relevant to the headset you own.

All major VR platforms

PC VR, PlayStation VR, and Oculus Quest

PC VR and PlayStation VR

We got the first gameplay of The Walking Dead: Onslaught VR

PC VR and Oculus Quest

We got 12 minutes of exclusive gameplay of Fujii, the adorable new VR adventure from the makers of Cosmic Trip

Oculus Quest Ports/DLC

Echo Arena is coming to Quest: the Rift’s flagship multiplayer title from Ready at Dawn will certainly be getting a boost in playerbase

Arizona Sunshine is coming to Quest: the game we called “the best VR zombie shooter” back when it released- and we still stand by it

Dance Central is getting DLC including a fitness tracker and six new songs

PlayStation VR exclusives/ports

PC VR (Valve Index, Rift S, WMR)

