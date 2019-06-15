This week, UploadVR hosted the first ever Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) VR Showcase, featuring over 30 VR titles including new game announcements, DLC and content updates for current games, ports to Oculus Quest, and new gameplay for hotly anticipated upcoming titles.
If you missed it or don’t have time to watch it, here’s all the announcements in one place. We’ve grouped them by what VR platform they’ll be available on so you can see what’s relevant to the headset you own.
All major VR platforms
PC VR, PlayStation VR, and Oculus Quest
- Pistol Whip announced: a Beat Saber and Superhot inspired “music rhythm FPS” from VR pioneers Cloudhead Games (developers of The Gallery and Aperture Hand Labs)
- I Expect You To Die is getting a free DLC in July called ‘Seat Of Power’
- We premiered the first trailer for Arizona Sunshine’s next DLC, The Damned
- VR stealth game Espire 1 is launching in August, and will also be on Oculus Quest and PSVR
- The first gameplay for Spaceteam VR because why the hell not
- The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets is a notalgic puzzler from Fast Travel Games, set on tiny floating worlds you imagined with your grandfather as a child
- We got new gameplay of Battlewake, the upcoming pirate ship battle game from Survios
- We got the first gameplay of Acron: Attack Of The Squirrels, a game with asymmetric multiplayer between VR headsets and smartphones/tablets
- The Wizards: Dark Times announced, a standalone expansion for The Wizards
- ABE VR, a popular psychological horror experience from 2016, is becoming a full game
- We showed off exclusive gameplay for Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
PC VR and PlayStation VR
PC VR and Oculus Quest
- We got 12 minutes of exclusive gameplay of Fujii, the adorable new VR adventure from the makers of Cosmic Trip
Oculus Quest Ports/DLC
- Echo Arena is coming to Quest: the Rift’s flagship multiplayer title from Ready at Dawn will certainly be getting a boost in playerbase
- Arizona Sunshine is coming to Quest: the game we called “the best VR zombie shooter” back when it released- and we still stand by it
- Dance Central is getting DLC including a fitness tracker and six new songs
PlayStation VR exclusives/ports
- We got the first gameplay of hit PC VR title Budget Cuts running on PSVR
- Angry Birds 2 VR is getting a physical release later this year
- We got exclusive gameplay of Mini Mech Mayhem, a tabletop strategy game
PC VR (Valve Index, Rift S, WMR)
- After the Fall announced: the next big VR title from the developer of Arizona Sunshine, a post apocalyptic survival shooter set in an alternate history Los Angeles
- We got new gameplay of Boneworks, the hotly anticipated upcoming sandbox game from Stress Level Zero with a full physics interaction system
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades is getting Team Fortress 2 guns and maps, officially approved by Valve
- Hotel R’n’R announced: a frantic new smash em up from the creator of Exorcist VR
- Budget Cuts 2 announced, and we got to play it
- We got a new trailer for VR stealth game Rogan
- Audica is getting a huge update all-new songs, a new environment to play in, new weapons to alter the gameplay, and a revamped leaderboard
- We got new gameplay of SoulKeeper VR, an upcoming gothic themed RPG with impressive visuals
- Disciples of Dawn announced: an atmospheric adventure set in a valley permanently in twilight
- We premiered the first trailer for LOW-FI, an upcoming cyberpunk game from the developer of Technolust
- The developers of Budget Cuts launched their next VR game, Garden Of The Sea, into early access
- Primordian is getting its final content update and leaving early access
