Make-A-Wish International is teaming up with StreamElements to help raise $50,000 for the charity that helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.

StreamElements makes a set of tools that enable streamers to create high-quality livestreams on Twitch and YouTube.

Make-A-Wish International is a global nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. It is partnering with StreamElements to do a week-long charity initiative on Twitch, the big livestreaming service owned by Amazon.

The goal is to raise $50,000 during a campaign that runs from June 17 to June 23. It will feature over a dozen participating streamers with the opportunity for more to be involved.

Make-A-Wish works with streamers through its new Stream [FTW] (“For The Wishes”) program, empowering streamers to transform lives by sharing the lasting impact of a wish and supporting its mission. In addition, Make-A-Wish has worked with Twitch to fulfill several wishes including recipients attending TwitchCon events and meeting specific streamers.

Image Credit: Make-A-Wish International

“Make-A-Wish has been doing amazing things for children with critical illnesses for years, but with all of the internet noise it’s easy for the current generation to lose sight of this,” said Doron Nir, CEO of StreamElements, in a statement. “By helping Make-A-Wish International partner with live streamers to reach their incredibly giving fans with our audience and community activation tools, we hope to shine a fresh light on their incredible work and to help them achieve their goal.”

This latest initiative is the organization’s first foray into partnering directly with streamers through an in-stream activation platform like StreamElements. In addition to curating the participating streamers, StreamElements is providing a collection of tools and assets including themes, overlays, chat integrations and other in-stream integrations to ensure visibility and engagement for the campaign.

StreamElements is also incorporating Tiltify functionality so contributors have a trusted means to donate to Make-A-Wish International. In addition to supporting the live stream fundraisers, StreamElements has created a custom tee to help raise money for Make-A-Wish International with all profits being donated to the foundation. The shirt will be available in participating streamer merch stores, as well as directly on the StreamElements site at StreamElements.com/makeawish.

“With the growth of gaming and streaming-related wishes amongst our wish children, it is clear we need to be an active participant of this incredible community,” said Michel Rudolphie, CEO of Make-A-Wish International, in a statement. “We are delighted to work with StreamElements to help share our mission and get support from the streaming community. With their help, we can achieve our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.”

Taking part in the campaign are an established group of Twitch streaming Partners, including 4wnyhof, Sweet Anita, Kaakmans, Makarimorph, MrGregles, KiwaPlay, Ron_Plays_Games, Paoloidolo, Hotted89, Kandyland, NymN, and JakeeYeXe.

In addition, the campaign is open to any other streamers who wish to support the cause with assets available for download at this link.