Few things are more stressful in life than interviews for highly desirable jobs, most candidates would say. Roughly a third of hiring managers decide in the first 90 seconds whether to hire someone, and as many as 40% count the absence of a smile against the interviewee. In fact, the same percentage of interviewers say that the quality of a would-be employee’s voice and their overall confidence play a role in their disqualification or advancement.

LinkedIn’s findings agree with the literature — in a recent survey, the job search and hiring platform found that 54% of job seekers think the interview phase is “moderately to extremely challenging,” while 41% of all recruiters report that asking well-informed questions is one of their top qualifications for candidates. That’s why starting next week on mobile and desktop in English-speaking countries, LinkedIn will begin rolling out to job-seeking members helpful interview hints, practice exercises, answers to top-asked questions, and expert advice on how to approach conversations.

In the forthcoming Common Interview Questions — Best Practices & Tips video series, career coaches like Jenny Foss and Linda Raynier share common interview questions and advice. It’ll be free to view for all LinkedIn members from the applied jobs dashboard, and LinkedIn Premium subscribers will get access to complimentary examples of vetted sample interview answers.

The new resources’ debut comes shortly after LinkedIn, which with over 20 million listings is the world’s largest job marketplace, announced it will introduce changes aimed at making it easier for job seekers to stand out from the crowd. A refreshed, optimized-for-mobile homepage is in the works, as is a redesigned LinkedIn Career, which will enable candidates to specify preferences for things like remote work quickly.

In related news, job searches on LinkedIn will soon be saved automatically, so users will be able to dive back in with a tap or click from the Jobs page, and pay information provided by employees and employers from LinkedIn Salary, a feature which was previously exclusive to LinkedIn Premium, will become visible to all LinkedIn users. This summer will mark the general availability of Instant Job Notifications, which lets LinkedIn members create search alerts for listings that meet a set of criteria and which takes into account posts they’ve engaged with, along with their career path and their skills and work experience. And in a related change, LinkedIn will soon streamline the process of requesting referrals from friends and colleagues by surfacing shortcuts on pages where those people work.

“If I were to run a search on LinkedIn for ‘product manager,’ I don’t have to tell LinkedIn that I work in an internet company,” Monica Lewis, director of product management at LinkedIn Jobs, said in a previous statement. “LinkedIn already knows that about me, so I’m more likely to see search results at other internet companies come to the surface rather than, say, a product manager job at a biotech company.”