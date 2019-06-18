Esports conglomerate RektGlobal said that it is expanding further into the music industry with the addition of a new investor, DJ Nicky Romero.

The addition of the new music mogul as an investor comes a week after RektGlobal announced that it was acquiring Greenlit Content (which is run by friends of mine).

In addition to sitting on the board with fellow global dance music creator Steve Aoki, he joins Billboard Award-winning group Imagine Dragons, renowned Latin music producer Tainy, and music executive Lex Borrero as co-owners of ReKTGlobal, the parent company of professional global esports organization Rogue.

“As esports is rapidly growing and dominating the culture right now, we are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to intersect music and ultimately reach the fans,” said Amish Shah, co-founder of RektGlobal, in a statement. “With Rogue’s recent global expansion and entry into the new League of Legends Europe Championship (LEC), DJ Nicky Romero is the perfect fit. We are thrilled to welcome him and his visionary mindset to the team and look forward to forging a global connection together.”

Image Credit: Nicky Romero

Romero has had hits with the viral anthem Toulouse, and I Could Be the One, and he has worked with Rihanna on Right Now and Britney Spears on It Should Be Easy. He also started his own label, Protocol Recordings. He has more than 18 million followers on social platforms. He will support the growth and global expansion of RektGlobal and Rogue through strategic partnerships. And Romero will also co-host livestreams and deliver creative fan content alongside Rogue players.

“I’m excited to join my good friend and fellow DJ, Steve Aoki, with my investment into RektGlobal and Team Rogue,” said Romero, in a statement. “I love gaming because it provides a great way to unwind after long nights in the studio. It’s also how I stay connected with friends when I’m on the road performing. Rogue is killing it at FIFA right now and I’m counting down the days until I can link up and play with MSDOSSARY and the rest of the team.”

New York-based RektGlobal was founded in 2016. The company also serves as esports agency of record for State Farm, which endorsed Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, a popular Twitch streamer.