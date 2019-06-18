The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) drew more than 66,000 people to the Los Angeles Convention Center last week. But the real battle for attention happens on social media, where the goal is to steal the minds of millions of gamers around the world.

Twitter measured the activity on its social network and found that people tweeted the most about Nintendo (@NintendoAmerica), Xbox Studios (@Xbox), Sony Interactive Entertainment, (@Playstation), Square Enix (@SquareEnix), and Bethesda (@Bethesda).

The funny part, of course, is that Sony chose not to exhibit at E3 this year. In past years, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which puts on the show, said that more than a billion impressions are up for grabs at E3.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

As for the games, the most-tweeted-about-newly-announced games were Final Fantasy VII Remake (@finalfantasyvii), CyberPunk2077 (@cyberpunkgame), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (@ZeldaOfficialJP), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@NintendoAmerica), and Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers).

The gaming conversation on Twitter comes from all around the globe, and it was no different during E3. These were the countries that Tweeted the most about the event: United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

During E3 itself last week, the most-tweeted-about games were Pokemon (@Pokemon), Fortnite (@FortniteGame), Splatoon (@SplatoonJP), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (@SmashBrosJP), and Apex Legends (@PlayApex).

These were the moments that generated the most conversation on Twitter:

In addition to being some of the most-discussed topics on Twitter, @Bethesda, @EA, @Nintendo, @SquareEnix, @Ubisoft, and @Xbox were all the No. 1 worldwide trend on Twitter during their respective E3 press conferences. The event itself — using hashtags #E3 and #E32019 — was also a top trend on Twitter last week.

Hosted by @GeoffKeighley, @E3 brought their E3 Coliseum Live to Twitter for the first time ever, featuring exceptional guests including Elon Musk and Jack Black.

“If you’re trying to figure out what others love, but you don’t love it, it’s very hard to make that great. So when you work on something, if you fall in love with it, that’s a good sign. Don’t worry about if others do. If you do, others will.” – @elonmusk at #e3 2019 pic.twitter.com/DXRD2VXd2p — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 14, 2019

Here’s some popular tweets below.

Thank you @CyberpunkGame and @TwitterGaming for the swag and gift. This game is gonna rock this world https://t.co/hDhT2uaCRF pic.twitter.com/PB18hjZ2Lw — Sari Smadi (@SariSmadi) June 12, 2019

Even though the show floor closed on Thursday, there was still plenty of action in Los Angeles, with the Fortnite Summer Block Party & Call of Duty World League Anaheim taking place over the weekend.

We are LIVE at the #SummerBlockParty! Tune in to watch all of the action and cheer on your favorite squad. https://t.co/F0UsuLQKO2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 15, 2019

Championship Sunday is live at CWL Anaheim! Watch the top Call of Duty teams compete for the trophy live on Twitter. Follow us for all of the highlights and updates. https://t.co/jCoHhfEeZl — Call of Duty World League (@CODWorldLeague) June 16, 2019

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1140399715705483264