Blizzard announced today that the Rise of Azshara update for World of Warcraft will go live on June 25.

This will represent the largest dump of content the online game has seen since the Battle for Azeroth expansion launched on August 14, 2018. World of Warcraft came out all the way back in 2004, but expansions and updates have kept the game relevant.

Rise of Azshara adds two new zones: the water-surrounded Nazjatar and the scrap-filled Mechagon. It also introduces a new raid, Azshara’s Eternal Palace, and a new progression system that gives players new abilities as they unlock Essences for their Heart of Azeroth necklace.

This update is coming out just a couple of months before World of Warcraft Classic’s August 24 release date. Classic will give players a chance to experience World of Warcraft as it was before the launch of any of its expansions. Both Classic and the current game will be available through the same subscription.