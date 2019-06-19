The Exclusive Event, Attended by Channel Industry Leaders, Will Include Workshops, a Live Webcast and Wine Tasting

WHITBY, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 19, 2019–

360insights, the global channel incentives and insights leader, officially announced today it will host a Channel Chief Meet-up and workshop July 18, 2019 in Napa Valley, California. In partnership with the business strategy and research firm, The 2112 Group, the event will offer senior channel executives an opportunity to workshop critical issues facing the channel today, including:

Defining Channel Evolution and Successfully Anticipating Inflection Points

Achieving Success with Existing and Emerging Partners

Mapping the Partner’s Journey to the New Buyer’s Journey

“Today, brands are struggling to keep up with fast changing market dynamics. The new buyer’s journey and a brand’s working relationship with channel partners are at the forefront of their current challenges,” said Jason Atkins, founder & CEO of 360insights. “The goal of our Channel Chief meet-up with The 2112 Group is to workshop important channel issues and challenges and identify industry best practices that can help all participants.”

The Channel Chief Meet-up will feature workshops moderated by 360insights’ Steven Kellam, Vice President of Global Alliances, and 2112’s CEO and Chief Analyst, Larry Walsh, one of the most recognizable thought leaders in the channel community. Following the workshops, the participants will share their collective thoughts in a live webcast. The webcast will provide a first look at how senior channel leaders are approaching new market dynamics and evolving their strategies to achieve partner success in 2020 and beyond. The 2112 Group will recap the event in a special podcast in late July.

“As customer expectations shift from features and price to outcomes and experiences with technology, the vendor and channel communities must evaluate and adjust their thinking, goals, and strategies,” said Walsh. “Vendors can no longer think of themselves and their products in isolation. To create and maintain effective routes to market, vendors must develop channels that create higher levels of experience and outcomes for their partners and customers.”

To take this one-of-a-kind event to the next level, 360insights and The 2112 Group will be inviting attendees to a private wine tasting experience at Paraduxx Winery in Napa Valley, featuring wine from Duckhorn Vineyards.

Channel professionals interested in learning more about the Channel Chiefs Meet-up can visit this link. To join in the live webcast, one can register here.

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel incentives and insights leader offering rebate processing, SPIFF programs, MDF & co-op advertising, sales allowances and channel analytics. The company’s Channel Success Platform™ is the first truly integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to optimize their channel incentives spending. Based in Whitby, Ontario, the company serves over 150 of the world’s top brands and has expanded to have operations around the USA and UK. For more information, visit www.360insights.com.

About The 2112 Group

The 2112 Group is a business strategy and research firm focused on improving the performance of companies’ direct and indirect channels through a portfolio of market-leading products and services. The 2112 Group leverages proprietary intelligence with qualitative research, market analysis, tools, and enablement programs. Industry experts approach each engagement by applying innovative solutions customized to meet the needs of clients. By looking at the market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, The 2112 Group is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies that are beneficial to all parties from both a channel and enterprise perspective.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005475/en/

Liz Whelan

On behalf of 360insights

(312) 315-0160

Liz@lwprconsulting.com