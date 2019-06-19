It’s nearly summer, which for many folks means extended trips to the ocean and pool. Kicking back near large bodies of water typically necessitates waterproofing any electronics, but you’ll be able to skip that step for at least one gadget in your beach bag if you like the looks of Amazon’s newly announced ereader.

The Seattle tech giant this morning took the wraps off the refreshed Kindle Oasis, which features a 7-inch display with a screen density of 300 pixels per inch and an improved, color-adjustable front light. The light — a first for the Oasis series — enables you to manually switch the hues from cool (during the daytime) to warm (nighttime) or to schedule an automatic transition from sunrise to sunset.

The new Oasis features “next-generation” E Ink technology for noticeably faster page turns. And as is true of its circa-2017 predecessor (the Oasis 2), Amazon’s latest ereader can withstand accidental drops and splashes, while its battery lasts up to “weeks” on a single charge. Moreover, it is IPX8 rated to protect against pools of water up to two meters deep for up to 60 minutes.

“The all-new Kindle Oasis includes everything customers loved from the previous generation, including the large 7-inch display, waterproofing, and Audible — and now we’re making it even better. We’re adding a color-adjustable front light so customers can read with a warmer tone that’s customizable to their preference to easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading,” said VP of Amazon Devices Kevin Keith. “Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this — whether you’re reading poolside on vacation or in in the comfort of your bed.”

On the software side of the equation, the all-new Oasis supports playback of the more than 455,000 audiobooks, audio versions of magazines and newspapers, original productions, and radio and TV programs available from Audible. (Note that you’ll need a pair of Bluetooth headphones to take advantage, as the Oasis lacks a speaker and 3.5mm headphone jack.) Amazon Prime subscribers get to choose up to 10 ebooks, magazines, comics, and Kindle exclusives at a time from a curated selection of 1,000, in addition to early access to a free Kindle book each month. The new Oasis comes with Kindle Unlimited (normally $9.99 per month), which includes access to over a million ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and kids’ books.

The device is available starting today at $250 for the 8GB version and $280 for the 32GB version, both of which come in graphite and gold color options. (Amazon previously offered a $350 model with free cellular connectivity, allowing you to download books without relying on Wi-Fi, but this generation does not appear to include the feature.) The updated Kindle Oasis is shipping alongside new covers in leather (in black and merlot for $50), premium leather ($65), and water-safe fabric (marine blue, punch red, or charcoal for $40) that automatically wake the Oasis when opened.