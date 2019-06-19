Enboarder has raised $8 million to help employers create better ways to bring new employees onboard.

Greycroft, which participated in Enboarder’s previous funding round of $4 million, is the lead investor in the new round, which brings the company’s total funding to $12 million. New investors Next Coast Ventures and Stage 2 Capital also participated in the round.

Unlike traditional onboarding software designed primarily to relieve HR of operational processes, Enboarder delivers personalized experiences and drives human connection well before new hires even begin their role.

Image Credit: Enboarder

With adaptable data-based flows, Enboarder delivers intelligent nudges and personalized communications for both managers and employees, helping businesses succeed.

Since Enboarder launched in 2015, over 200 global companies — including McDonald’s, Hugo Boss, EA Games and Eventbrite — have used its service to deliver onboarding experiences aimed at boosting employee happiness, productivity, and retention.

“The HR tools that most businesses rely on today were built for a world that no longer exists,” said Enboarder CEO and founder of Enboarder Brent Pearson in a statement. “We’re living in an experience era, and yet we welcome new hires with a process. Employees have all the power today and place a premium on experience. Employers need to adapt in order to thrive, and that’s what we’re focused on at Enboarder.”

Enboarder has had some big client wins. Its corporate client portfolio now includes Gap, Verizon, Wyndham and, most recently, Compass, the 10,000-employee real estate brokerage firm.

Image Credit: Enboarder

“Companies that do not adopt solutions to power an exceptional employee experience will lose the war for talent,” said Greycroft principal Will Szczerbiak in a statement. “Enboarder sits right at the center of this trend with onboarding, which in the traditional form is broken, missing a prime opportunity to make a positive impression on an employee. The platform also extends to other parts of the employee journey and enables the experience employees have come to expect. Customers absolutely love it, the team is terrific and has executed flawlessly since we joined the seed in 2018, and we feel strongly that Enboarder will become the category leader of this emerging part of the HR tech stack.”

Austin-based Enboarder is planning to double the size of its team (40 people now) in the next 12 months, with the new investment going towards building out the company’s sales, marketing, customer success, and product functions.