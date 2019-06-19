Ubisoft gave us plenty of time to check out the Ghosts at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). I was able to play a lengthy play session of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, the latest installment in the long-running tactical shooter series.

The game has beautiful graphics and precise combat, but it’s a big departure from 2017’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, where players fought in Bolivia. Back then, the task was to destroy a drug cartel on its own turf, region by region, until the whole country was free.

But this next game in Ubisoft’s tactical shooter series is more fictional. Instead of a real-world location, this one takes place on Auroa, a mysterious archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. It may remind you of the original Far Cry location, as it is also set in a pretty archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.

The place has diverse environments including fields of red flowers, snow-capped peaks, and sandy beaches. (Is it my imagination or is Ubisoft setting us up for some kind of battle royale spinoff?)

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The game introduces Cole Walker, a new character recently introduced in Wildlands’ Operation Oracle DLC. Played by actor Jon Bernthal, he fights by your side in the new story-driven expansion. In Breakpoint, however, he’s the antagonist. He is in charge of a bunch of rogue Ghosts who wield combat drones against you and your squadmates.

Our job was to rescue a researcher from a compound that was full of enemies and multi-story buildings. It was surrounded by a giant fence, so my job was to sneak over to a perch and take out the soldiers with rocket launchers on the roofs. I did so, and then the action commenced. It wasn’t long before we had to go hot with the guns. If found that if I was wounded, I had to patch myself up, and then apply a bandage. The wound continued to hobble me until I fully dressed it. That was more realistic.

It helped to have comrades on the radios, particularly when someone needed a revive. We rescued the scientist and had to fight our way out to the helicopter evacuation site. Then we tried to take out some big combat drone tanks. That wasn’t so easy with our light arms, but some of us figured out how to pull out our rocket launchers in time.

The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 4. Check out the video of my gameplay.