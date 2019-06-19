Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with language settings improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18917 (made available to testers on June 12) to build 18922. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

This build improves Language Settings for when you glance at them. The new overview section shows you which languages are selected as default for their Windows display, Apps & websites, Regional format, Keyboard, and Speech. The team has also reorganized the language features installation page a bit and added tool tips with descriptions.

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders getting Windows Update error 0x80010105 when updating to recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders getting Windows Update error 0xc0000005 when updating to recent builds.

Fixed an issue where the Action Center background was unexpectedly opaque in the quick action section.

Fixed an issue where if you used the spacebar to switch to a different Focus assist state in Settings, keyboard focus would unexpectedly jump to the Have a Question? Section.

Fixed an issue with the Bopomofo IME where the character width would suddenly change to Full width from Half width.

Added a tip to the Bopomofo IME settings that Ctrl + Space can be used for toggling conversation mode.

Fixed an issue where, when using the Japanese IME with Excel, if you’d turned off Japanese input-mode by clicking the input-mode indicator, the input-mode would revert back to “Hiragana” every time focus moved to another cell.

Updated the Chinese Pinyin IME settings to now refer to Default mode, rather than Input mode.

Fixed an issue for some of the Insiders with the updated File Explorer search experience, resulting in suggested results in the search dropdown not responding when clicked.

A few small design tweaks to the updated Windows Ink Workspace, including changing the overflow menu button to new use an ellipsis icon.

Rolled out the updated Settings header again after addressing an issue with the OneDrive entry.

Known issues

This build has seven known issues:

This update might fail the first time you try to download it with a 0xc0000409 error code.

For Home editions, some devices might not be able to see the “download progress %” change on the Windows Update page.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on. In August, Tamper Protection will return to being on by default for all Insiders.

File Explorer search is rendering in an unexpectedly small area and clicking it results in a crash.

If you install builds from the Fast ring and switch to either the Slow ring or the Release Preview ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.