Postman announced today that it has closed a $50 million round of venture capital to continue product development while reaching more enterprise customers.

The startup has developed a platform that enables partners to create and manage their own APIs. In doing so, the goal is to help more of these enterprises transform their businesses by opening their services to developers who can extend the features.

“Our aspiration is to maximize creativity for everyone by leveraging the value of connected software,” said Abhinav Asthana, Postman CEO and cofounder, in a statement. “This funding will accelerate our trajectory toward that goal, and we’re excited to get started.”

Founded in 2014, the company is based in San Francisco. Postman executives say they have 7 million users across 200,000 companies around the world. The latest round will also be used to improve customer support as well as work more closely with partners as they develop their API strategies.

The funding was led by CRV, but also includes money from Nexus Venture Partners. Nexus led the previous $7 million round the company raised in October 2015.