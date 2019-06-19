There’s no two ways about it: The state of cloud services security is alarming. About 24% of organizations have hosts missing high-severity patches in the public cloud, according to compliance risk firm RedLock, and a whopping 49% of databases aren’t encrypted. Perhaps more worrisome, Gartner anticipates that through 2022, at least 95% of cloud security failures are predicted to be the fault of an unwitting customer.

Those concerns and countless others motivated Vishal Jain, Praveen Patnala, and Vijay Chander to found Valtix last March, a startup developing network security solutions for enterprise cloud environments. It’s raised $14 million in series A funding from Trinity Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital, which it today revealed alongside the launch of its cloud-native product suite.

“As today’s enterprises move to the cloud and face multi-cloud sprawl, they have a difficult security decision to make — being agile and naked or rigid and secure,” said Jain, who serves as CEO. “Organizations need a solution that provides the enterprise network security they need to move at the ‘speed of the cloud.’ We founded Valtix to offer a third choice — a set of security services built specifically for the cloud that can unify multi-cloud security for greater visibility, agility, and performance.”

Valtix, which derives its name from a portmanteau of vanadium, aluminum, and titanium (three elements known for their strength and elasticity), offers a range of services — Cloud Controller and Cloud Firewall — that’ll soon run and enforce app-level policies in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform instances. They’re both capable of automatically discovering apps and scaling elastically across clouds, with automatic adaptation and pay-as-you-go pricing. And they’re high-performance, with high-throughput and low-latency routines, rules, and protections that trigger in response to app deployments and changes.

Cloud Firewall furthermore supports built-in auto scale, app-aware security policy, and a single-pass pipeline for the cryptographic protocol TLS, as well as intrusion prevention systems and web app firewalls for HTTP. Its management model enables admins to apply a single policy across clouds that “follow” apps around the network, and it operates on a number of cloud instance types from “basic” to “most advanced,” according to Valtix.

“We are inspired by Valtix’s audacious vision of being the first cloud native network security platform,” said Trinity Ventures general partner Karan Mehandru. “In an industry that has been riddled with incremental products, we are honored to partner with Valtix on their mission to bring a truly transformative and holistic solution to market. Driven by deep and authentic market understanding, the Valtix team is uniquely positioned to give customers the security and protection they deserve as they move to the cloud.”