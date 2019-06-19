Xbox Live is down. Microsoft’s online gaming service is having issues with its core services. This is causing a variety of headaches for players attempting to do almost anything with an Xbox One, an Xbox 360, or the Xbox app on PC. Fans have taken to social media to complain about the downtime, and Microsoft has confirmed the outage.

On the Xbox Live status page, Microsoft said that people are having issues signing into Xbox Live. You may also encounter errors creating or managing your account if you do get logged on. This problem has a cascading effect where players cannot get into online multiplayer games. You may also have problems booting up single-player games that you own digitally.

Without Xbox Live, you will also face hurdles logging into video apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Based on the reaction on Twitter, the outage seems fairly significant. But, as always, it won’t affect everyone equally. You may have no troubles getting online and getting into a game. Others, however, may not have the same luck.