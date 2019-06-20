Messaging Platform with Voice and Natural Language Interfaces. And integrated with several Computer Vision AI models.

Cordiant Technologies announced today the global availability of Cordiaa, their AI-Powered Team Collaboration Platform for sales teams, field service workers, frontline employees, non-technical knowledge workers and for businesses handling lots of images and videos.

Cordiaa is integrated with several AI models, out of the box.

Voice and Natural Language interfaces on Cordiaa augment its traditional Graphical User Interface. Through Alexa-like commands in plain English (voice or text), users can get things done and retrieve information on Cordiaa.

And a Do-it-Yourself Chatbot Builder enables business end-users to build and deploy their own chatbots on Cordiaa without bothering IT. These Performance Support Chatbots deliver moment-of-need information required by a Cordiaa user when interacting with a customer, whilst completing a process or when using an application.

Also, images, videos and scanned documents are auto-tagged at scale based on their cognitive content using the several Computer Vision AI models integrated with Cordiaa. End-users can use cognitive content-based natural language searches to retrieve images, video segments and scanned documents with up to 10x the efficiency of other applications.

“Incumbent solutions like Slack, Microsoft Teams and their various alternatives are primarily focused on meeting the needs of technical and knowledge workers. However, there are far more service workers and frontline employees in this world than technical and knowledge workers. Cordiaa is targeted at this large segment of the workforce that incumbent solutions have generally ignored,” said Dennis Paul, Founder and CEO of Cordiant Technologies.

Cordiaa is available on multi-tenanted SaaS as well as for stand-alone Virtual Private Cloud and On-Premise deployments for enterprises.

For more information, visit our website https://www.cordiaa.com

Dennis Paul

+1 617 583 3837