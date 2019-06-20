Behaviour Interactive announced today that it is bringing Dead by Daylight to iOS and Android.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical survival horror multiplayer game. Players control survivors and killers, and you can guess what the goal of each side is. One player controls a killer while four take control of the survivors. The selection of killers includes iconic horror icons like Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Freddy Krueger.

The game came out for PC in 2016, with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions following in 2017. It is coming to Switch later this year. Dead by Daylight has sold over 5 million copies.

Behavior notes in a press release that the iOS and Android versions are ” being entirely rebuilt from the ground up to offer the best user experience and controls on mobile devices, in free to play.”