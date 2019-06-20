Achieved highest scores possible in training, support, community, and marketplace, vision and strategy, partners, and number of customers criteria.

FileMaker, Inc., makers of the world’s leading Workplace Innovation Platform, today announced that it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms for Business Developers, Q2 2019 Report. The report evaluates the 12 providers that matter most across 30 criteria and ranks them. Vendor inclusion criteria includes:

Development experiences designed for businesspeople.

Comprehensive tooling capable of delivering a variety of business use cases.

A free or low-cost license and a “pay as your grow” business model.

In Forrester’s evaluation, FileMaker, Inc., earned the highest scores possible in the training, support, community and marketplace; vision and strategy; partners; customer base; and revenue from low-code platform sales criteria.

“Our low-code capabilities mean creative problem solvers at any level can drive digital automation,” said Brad Freitag, CEO of FileMaker, Inc. “Many in our community had no background in development when they began using the FileMaker Platform, but have gone on to become full-time developers. Low-code tooling is a critical component of our leading Workplace Innovation Platform, alongside more robust options for API integration and workflow orchestration that use both cloud-native and hybrid deployment offerings to meet the security and availability needs of all of our worldwide customers.”

The Forrester Wave report notes, “The leading platforms solve the puzzle of how to make database design simple while opening more powerful database tools as business developers learn.”

More than 50 thousand companies, from small and medium-sized businesses to Fortune Global 500 firms, use the FileMaker Platform to quickly and easily create custom apps to solve their unique challenges and drive growth.

“Put simply, whether you’re a beginner or an advanced developer, our platform can help you innovate in the workplace,” continued Freitag.

About FileMaker

FileMaker, Inc., is an Apple subsidiary that makes the FileMaker Platform, a Workplace Innovation Platform for teams of a few to a few hundred who are stuck in a work rut that neither appliance apps nor enterprise systems help them escape. By making powerful technologies accessible to everyone, the FileMaker Platform quickly solves unique problems. Today more than 1 million users are under active subscription.

