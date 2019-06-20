The Electronic Entertainment Expo industry event is never over in our hearts, and the fun can continue if you listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast. You can do so right here:

Or you can join us using these links:

On this week’s episode, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about some of the games they’ve played since returning home from Los Angeles. Highlights include Super Mario Maker 2, Cadence of Hyrule, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Then in the news, we’ve got some developments regarding Randy Pitchford. Nintendo explained why it’s making Breath of the Wild 2, but we’re skeptical. We also talk about how good Amazon is at video games.

To close out the show, Mike asks Jeff to elaborate more about his complicated Link’s Awakening feelings. And then they spend several minutes recapping Elon Musk’s deep love and respect for video games, which led to him allegedly leaving Twitter.