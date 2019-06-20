Roblox has launched a series of updates to its Roblox Education initiative to get kids to learn technical and entrepreneurial skills. And it also has created a partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment to introduce exclusive virtual items for the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Roblox is a kids online world with more than 90 million players, and it has become a great way for children to build their own games, learn computer programming, and make money from their creations.

Roblox said it reached more than 650,000 students worldwide through its education initiatives in 2018, and it expects to more than double that number in 2019.

“We believe fueling creativity is a great way for kids to learn, and the tremendous response to the Roblox Education Initiative from students and educators around the world validates this belief,” said Craig Donato, chief business officer at Roblox, in a statement. “Our goal is to give aspiring creators of all diverse backgrounds the chance to develop the crucial skills needed to thrive, and we’re excited to expand our initiative to even more kids around the globe this year.”

Roblox Creator Challenge

In partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment, Roblox will host its third Creator Challenge this summer, where students can learn how to create their own games through an intuitive, self-paced program designed for first-time developers without previous coding experience. This year’s Creator Challenge will feature exclusive virtual items from the hit Warner Bros. Entertainment movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, for participants who complete the tutorial.

Roblox educational curriculum and ISTE Workshop

Now in its second full year, Roblox Education tripled the amount of free content (over 60 hours) for educators to build a course curriculum centered around Roblox Studio, the free online development tool that lets users build and publish on the Roblox platform. With the Roblox Education Hub, teachers have access to everything they need to customize and teach the fundamentals of coding. The curriculum is free for any educator to use and modify in their own programs.

Next week Roblox is presenting a workshop at the annual International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference. The session, Demystifying Coding for You and Your Students with Roblox, will take place June 25 and explain how Roblox-specific curriculum can help students build their first games and learn basic tenets of entrepreneurship — all at no cost to educators and students.

Going global with Roblox Studio

This summer, Roblox Studio will be used in more than 1,000 locations in 23 countries worldwide including the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Spain, Brazil, Portugal, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Ireland to teach young creators coding fundamentals, game design, digital citizenship, and entrepreneurial skills. In addition, as part of its just announced partnership with Tencent, Roblox and Tencent are sponsoring 15 young creators from China to attend week-long creator camps at Stanford University this summer.

All summer camps offered by Roblox education partners have customized courses catering to a variety of different subject matters and skills. Education partners like ConMasFuturo credit Roblox Education as a big reason for their success. This education center based in Spain has already grown to over 10 locations across the country and franchised their curriculum to over 100 educational programs in Latin America.

“Roblox coding lessons have really driven the student’s creativity and pushed them to think differently and innovate,” said Antolín García, chief executive officer of ConMasFuturo, in a statement.