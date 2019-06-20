French independent developer and self-publisher Eugen Systems has launched its real-time strategy game Steel Division 2 on Steam on the Windows PC and Mac.

The $40 title is a real-time strategy game where you fight battles with tanks, infantry, and air units on battlefields where you can zoom in close on the action or zoom out high to get a bird’s eye view.

“We can’t wait for players to finally get their hands on the final version of Steel Division 2,” said Alexis Le Dressay, game director at Eugen Systems, in a statement. “On behalf of the entire development team at Eugen Systems, we want to thank our die-hard community and players who helped us continue to improve and polish this game through its extensive closed beta period.”

While Steel Division: Normandy 44 from 2017 was set on the Western front, the new game is set during the massive Operation Bagration on the Eastern Front in the summer of 1944. Eugen Systems built the game on its R.U.S.E. war game engine.

Image Credit: Eugen Systems

The developers focused a lot of attention to detail in the historically accurate units, weaponry, vehicles, aircraft and battlefields throughout the course of Steel Division 2’s new campaign, multiplayer, and co-op modes.

Steel Division 2 owners can enjoy new dynamic strategic campaigns. The turn-based single-player mode has four different campaigns, which let players reenact crucial engagements during Operation Bagration on a 1:1 scale. Each campaign offers dozens of authentic units, and thousands of soldiers and tanks for players to command.

The game has more than 600 authentic units, spanning troops, tanks, artillery, and airplanes, from both the Soviet and German side. From the fearsome “beast killer” ISU-152 tank destroyer, the iconic Tiger heavy tank, to partisans and penal troops, prospective commanders can create their own battlegroup on both the Soviet and German side.

Image Credit: Eugen Systems

The developers also created a new deck building customization mode allows the players to create their own formation choosing from 18 parent divisions including the 5th Panzer, the hard-hitting 2nd Guards Tank Corps and the Hungarian 1. Lovasz division.

New game modes include different variations of the fast-paced Skirmish mode, solo or online against human opponents. The demanding Breakthrough mode is also available and features new defensive structures.

The game features historical battles, including six scenarios, delivering players a refined tactical experience of some of the most important battles which occurred during the strategic offensive. There are 25 maps that were researched using real-life military maps and aerial photography set across the breadth of the Eastern Front.

Eugen Systems is a French video game development studio founded in 2000 by Alexis and Cédric Le Dressay in Paris, France.