Bungie joined the GuardianCon marathon stream yesterday, which is raising money via donations for St. Jude Children’s Hospitals. During its 4-hour block on Twitch, Bungie helped raise $400,000.

GuardianCon is a gaming convention held each year in Florida. The next is July 5 and July 6. This streaming event, which has been going on all week, is separate from the convention.

The stream is ending today at midnight Eastern. It has earned over $2.5 million for St. Jude’s so far, getting close to its $3 million goal. You can find the schedule for the rest of the day here.

Bungie is preparing for a big year for its online shooter Destiny 2. After taking over publishing duties of its multiplayer game from Activision Blizzard earlier this year, Bungie is now working on the Shadowkeep expansion. It will launch on September 17 along with a new free-to-play version of Destiny. Bungie is also planning to migrate the PC version of Destiny 2 from Battle.net to Steam, and it is working on a Stadia version of the game.