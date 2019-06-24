Harry Potter: Wizards Unite made about $1.1 million and got around 3 million installs during its first four days of availability, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

Niantic‘s previous game, Pokémon Go, made over $28 million in its first four days back in 2016. Wizards Unite, which is also a free-to-play location-based augmented reality game, only made about 4% of that.

The last major Harry Potter mobile game, 2018’s Hogwarts Mystery, also had a faster start. It made $7 million in its first four days in the same countries where Wizards Unite is available, although it does have energy-based microtransactions that encourage players to spend money in order to play the game more. Hogwart’s Mystery, which is from mobile developer Jam City, has actually seen a boost thanks to Wizards Unite.

“Jam City’s game saw its new installs nearly double in the four days following the launch of Wizards Unite, likely due to users mistaking it for Niantic’s new release in search results,” Sensor Tower notes.

The U.S. accounts for most of the players spending in Wizards Unite, making up about 88% of the $1.1 million. Great Britain is No.2 with 8%. Wizards unite has yet to launch in the lucrative Japan and South Korea markets.

Wizards Unite is the No. 1 iPhone app based on downloads in 28 countries, but it hasn’t reached the top 10 in revenue in any market. Pokémon Go became the No. 1 iOS app based on revenue on its second day and stayed at that position for 74 days straight.