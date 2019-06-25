First Quarter 2019 Revenue $11.7 Million is 1,565% sales growth over Q1 2018, Second Quarter Results Expected to Maintain First Quarter Sales Range

Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST), a diversified industrials and biotechnology company, provides the following shareholder update.

Innovest was recently noted in ‘Wall Street PR’ as the fastest growing public company in Ohio in 2018. The revenue growth can be attributed to operations that now consist of building materials distribution, manufacturing of glass exterior walls for skyscrapers, energy efficiency solutions for businesses, and other foundational products and services for business clients.

The Industrial division move, into a former Walmart Supercenter in Bedford, OH, is underway and expected to be complete by August 1, 2019. The large, single location provides a variety of manufacturing and distribution efficiencies.

Regarding revenue growth opportunities, there are currently $85 million in manufacturing bids outstanding (if successful, these projects take 1-2 years to complete). The Company is in active discussions with meaningful synergistic acquisition targets, and continues to have open dialogue with multiple owners of auto dealerships; which would result in the creation of an Auto Division for Innovest. This potential division was first disclosed as a possibility in late 2017.

The 2018 audit is in testing phase, and other compliance and governance initiatives are in process.

Our biotech division has made significant strategic progress, with specific updates expected soon.

Please follow us across social media, a frequent medium for important updates and news @innovestglobal. Look for much more information to come soon.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) has operations in industrials (commercial and industrial products and services, energy, construction, and building materials) and investments in biotechnology. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways.

For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter @innovestglobal.

