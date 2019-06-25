StreamElements is finally able to provide its suite of tools to creators on Facebook. This enables broadcasters to easily bring tipping, overlays, and more to their livestreams on Facebook Gaming.

The big feature is that StreamElements has optimized OBS Live for Facebook. OBS Live is the company’s own dedicated fork of the open broadcasting software project. Through that tool, creators can easily control the look and feel of their livestream.

StreamElements now supports most major broadcasting platforms, such as Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube. This ensures people can make money on any of those sites.

“Facebook continues to make great strides with their overall growth in gaming content, including the live streaming space,” StreamElements chief executive Doron Nir said. “This makes now the perfect time to integrate with Facebook Gaming. By bringing our comprehensive set of tools to their platform, our goal is to help their creators make a living while doing what they love.”

For Facebook, this should help it ensure that more creators want to use its live-video platform. While video is not a magic-bullet solution to generating revenue on the internet, it’s still an important component for any company that relies on ads. Facebook is one of the two biggest advertising-based businesses on the web behind only Google.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make live streaming easier and more rewarding for our growing community of gaming creators,” Facebook Gaming engineer Colin Creitz said. “The new StreamElements integration makes it even easier for Facebook Gaming creators to flex their creativity, manage their streams, engage with their communities and earn money while they do it.”