Oracle today introduced Autonomous Database Dedicated, a private database service inside the Oracle public cloud. The new service is aimed at helping enterprise customers with high security or operational policy requirements get cloud database management services.

Oracle’s Autonomous Database automatically takes care of database infrastructure issues such as hardware provisioning, configuration, security, and software installation. Machine learning is used to detect patterns and anomalies and take care of some elements of database management or predict hardware stack failure in datacenters.

“For regulatory reasons, a lot of our enterprise customers need to be on their own dedicated infrastructure, which is one of the motivators for us to introduce this new deployment choice for the Autonomous Database,” Oracle master product manager of databases Maria Colgan told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

“This gives customers a private database cloud running on a dedicated exadata infrastructure inside the Oracle public cloud, effectively giving them an ideal platform for databases and services to run any size database with any type of workload and any type of criticality inside of that private database cloud,” Colgan said.

This allows for customization of operational policies and the option to control database density.

Dedicated is the second deployment option for the Oracle Autonomous Database after serverless deployments on the Oracle public cloud were introduced in 2017. Oracle Autonomous Database currently offers optimized services for transaction processing and analytics.

Oracle today also announced availability of Oracle Application Express (APEX), Oracle SQL Developer Web, and Oracle REST Data Services.

Oracle Application Express (APEX) is a low-code development framework for the design, development, and deployment of database-driven apps. APEX services include the ability to deploy machine learning models to predict things like fraud detection or customer churn and make shopping recommendations.

Oracle SQL Developer Web provides Oracle Autonomous Database users a web interface for database management, and Oracle REST Data Service for RESTful deployment services.

The news comes a day after Oracle introduced new features like natural language processing and tracking for its Analytics Cloud offering.