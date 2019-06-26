PUBG Corporation announced today that it has named Glen Schofield as the chief executive officer of a Striking Distance, a new game development studio.

Schofield was a cofounder at Sledgehammer Games, which worked for years on Call of Duty for Activision Blizzard. It lead development on 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.

He left Activision Blizzard at the end of last year. Earlier in 2018, he and the other Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey had left Sledgehammer for executive roles inside the publisher. Condrey also left Activision Blizzard and is now working at 2K.

Striking Distance will work on “an original narrative experience within the PUBG universe.” PUBG is a battle royale game that focuses on multiplayer. It came out for PC in 2017, and console and mobile versions followed. Rival Fortnite eventually overtook PUBG as the bigger battle royale hit, but PUBG it still making a lot of money. PUBG Corporation made $970 million in revenue in 2018.

The game doesn’t have a story, so this new project will add a different perspective to the franchise. Striking Distance is located in San Ramon, California.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to make some remarkable games that tell incredible stories, and each of them has meant something special to me,” said Schofield in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “But now, those learnings will help me build a triple-A team that can explore new designs and concepts at Striking Distance.”